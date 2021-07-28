The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Gets A Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games dropped a brand new trailer today for The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, showing off more of the gameplay. This four-player co-op will have you running all around the infamous mansion as you will work together to solve puzzles and make your way through obstacles, all based around the new movie series about the delightfully gruesome family. The new trailer is super short, shorter than we'd like to see considering the game is set to be released on September 24th for consoles and PC. But we have it for you here down at the bottom for you to enjoy.

Family game night is about to get terrifyingly exciting! Only you and your friends can help Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia Addams save the Addams Family Mansion in this hilarious new 3D platforming adventure for up to four players. Explore the mansion's darkest depths and magical mysteries like never before, to discover secrets and save the legendary house. Use each iconic character's special abilities, like Gomez's Mazurka Saber or Wednesday's pet octopus Socrates, to solve puzzles and find relics that reveal the mansion's hair-raising history. Play with and against friends in competitive multiplayer mini-games that will have you bumping and jumping over each other to win. It's hideous, it's horrible, it's home – so get together and save the Addams Family Mansion for a frighteningly good time! JOIN THE FAMILY – Experience the kooky world of the Addams Family in an original story based on the hit animated movie!

Experience the kooky world of the Addams Family in an original story based on the hit animated movie! SAVE THE MANSION – Piece together the horrifically exciting history of the Addams Family Mansion in a 3D platforming adventure!

Piece together the horrifically exciting history of the Addams Family Mansion in a 3D platforming adventure! COMPETITIVE MINIGAMES – Jump, bump and slash your way to victory!

Jump, bump and slash your way to victory! SOLO OR TOGETHER – Explore the Addams Mansion alone, or with up to 4 players on the same screen!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem | Gameplay Trailer USA (https://youtu.be/8P86mDqmIXQ)