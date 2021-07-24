The Alternate Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 30

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. This time, we continue this ongoing series with a closer look at the set's beloved Alternate Art (or Special Art, as some call them) cards.

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare: This Blaziken was, when Chilling Reign first released, the most valuable card in the set. It is now the second, surpassed only by the Galarian Moltres Alternate Art. This card is, like many in this set, utterly unique in style. It's incredible to me as a long-time collector and lover of the hobby's artwork how many different styles are present in this set. This graffiti-inspired Blaziken is among the most stylized and visually interesting Pokémon cards I've ever seen. I remember when Cosmic Eclipse first came out and I saw the Koffing Character Card, thinking "This is unlike any card I've ever seen." Chilling Reign has somehow managed to pull that off again, multiple times, with this card, the Moltres card, and the Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art. This set will surely go down as an all-time classic.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Alternate Arts.