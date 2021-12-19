The Anacrusis Will Launch On PC & Consoles In Mid-January

Indie developer and publisher Stray Bombay revealed that their next game The Anacrusis has an official launch date in January. The game has been under raps for a while, only recently sending out more info to get people interested in their four-player, co-op FPS, all of which takes place on a massive starship stranded in space. You and your friends will have to team up to fend off alien hordes who have invaded the ship in an effort to stay safe and unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play. The game is currently slated to be released on January 13th, 2022 for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox consoles.

The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!

In The Anacrusis, the AI Driver controls every aspect of the game. It spawns every enemy, directs each boss, and places every weapon, gadget, and health kit. No matter your skill level, you'll find the perfect level of challenge. More than that, the AI Driver creates the kinds of video game moments that you can't wait to tell your friends about. Battle the alien menace using an astounding arsenal of classic sci-fi weapons. Buy yourself some time with a stasis grenade, toss a shield grenade to provide instant cover while you pop off a heal, and bring your friends back to life using the Respawner. Or throw caution to the wind and burn friend and foe alike with the laser rifle.

Matter compilers spread throughout the game give you access to dozens of perks that will change the way you play. Stack all of your upgrades to power up the last-resort pistol or boost your defense by supercharging your shield pulse. Unlock new perks as you play, and share your unlocks with everyone on your team! In the distant future, mighty corporations have carried humanity to the fringes of the galaxy. After expanding unfettered across tens of thousands of systems–all devoid of intelligent life–humanity has grown complacent, until disaster strikes. Work together and survive the alien hordes!