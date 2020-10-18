The Analogue Duo Retro System Will Launch Sometime In 2021

Retro console developer Analogue revealed this past week that their upcoming system the Analogue Duo will be released in 2021. The company has been developing different versions of consoles to play all your retro games for those of us who still have a collection sitting off to the side. Giving you an option for a system that will work with modern-day televisions and monitors without having to create an octopus of wires behind your system. This time around the Duo is taking care of multiple needs for those of you who have PC Engine, SuperGrafx, and TurboGrafx-16 titles as this is designed to cater to all three, both cartridge and discs, in a single unit. What more, it can handle both wired and wireless controllers, it comes with 2.4g and Bluetooth support for up to four controllers, supports HDMI 480p, 720p, and 1080p resolutions, and has a position adjustment scaler. The console will come out sometime in 2021 for $199, which is practically a steal considering how much people are charging for retro consoles to play the same titles on eBay. You can read more about it below.

Duo is the ultimate all-in-one NEC video game system. Duo features an original-style cartridge slot, controller port and CD-ROM drive. This means it is compatible with all game formats: Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROM. Plus the original hardware and accessories. With Duo, you have the power to choose how to connect. Bluetooth and 2.4g are built right in. Sync up any wireless 8BitDo Bluetooth or 2.4g controller directly to Duo for wireless play. Up to 4 player support. No receivers required. You can even connect controllers directly via an original-style port and the wired USB ports, too. TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine & SuperGrafx are coming to Pocket. For the first time since the original TurboExpress in 1990, you can play the entire 16-bit library of TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine & SuperGrafx games anywhere with Pocket.