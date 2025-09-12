Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baseless, Fermenter Games, First Break Labs

The Baseless Release Date Has Been Pushed Back

Baseless will no longer be released this month, as the game will now come out on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation in December

Article Summary Baseless release date delayed to December for further performance and accessibility improvements

Indie developer Fermenter Games leads the project with publishing support from First Break Labs

Experience planet-hopping action, 360° gravity, and creative combat against unique enemies and bosses

Unlock new powers, master a deep moveset, and fight through vibrant, challenging galactic zones

Indie game developer Fermenter Games and publisher First Break Labs announced a change to the release date for their upcoming game, Baseless. Originally, the game was set to be released later this month, as we would have seen it on September 22. But plans have changed, as that seems to be the theme for a lot of video games ever since Hollow Knight: Silksong basically upended everyone's plans when they decided to drop the game last week. So Baseless will be doing what many others have done and will push the game back, which the one-man-developer team will use to work on it more, including refining performance, perfecting difficulty levels, and enhancing the accessibility mode. You can see what the game looks like right now in the latest developer video above, as the game's new release date is set for December 4, 2025.

Baseless

Blast from planet to planet with 360° gravity, creatively demolishing every enemy in your path. Fire powerful weapons, rescue cute friends, and discover a galaxy worth fighting for. Propel yourself across a planet's surface, then aim your gun at the ground to blast off. Improvise and master your skills to survive! Combine all your moves to shoot, slash, dash, block, and BLAST the enemies to bits! Encounter tons of unique enemies and hazards, as well as powerful weapons. Unlock the secrets of this dangerous galaxy. Can you slay all the menacing zone bosses? Use your bubble shield to deflect incoming projectiles before dashing into the action! Stun an enemy with your sword and then blow them to bits with an explosive barrel! Chain together your grappling hook and shotgun to bring the pain! A deep moveset allows for satisfying mechanical mastery.

Baseless is a challenging planet-jumping shooter

Shooting = Movement

Fight through many vibrant zones

Gain new powers to add to your arsenal of destruction

