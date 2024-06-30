Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BTF, The Berlin Apartment

The Berlin Apartment Announced With New Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for The Berlin Apartment, as the game looks like it will be released sometime next year.

Article Summary New indie game The Berlin Apartment unveiled with a trailer, hinting at a 2025 release.

A handyman refurbishes a historic Berlin apartment, uncovering tales of its past inhabitants.

Gameplay weaves a rich narrative, revealing an apartment’s century-old stories to a daughter.

Unique episodes and 3D environments feature in a comic-book style depiction of Berlin.

Indie game developer and publisher BTF revealed their latest game as they revealed The Berlin Apartment is coming to PC via Steam. The game is a cozy narrative title that focuses on the many lives of people who lived in this single apartment over the course of a century and everything that happened in the world outside its windows. The game has no release date yet, but we suspect it's being aimed for 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer and info about the game here.

The Berlin Apartment

The Berlin Apartment begins when a handyman is tasked with refurbishing an old apartment. Thanks to the COVID situation, he has a daughter to watch over and homeschool during the extensive renovation work. As he digs deeper and deeper into the history of the apartment, he brings it to life by telling its stories to his daughter. Relics from past times turn out to be silent witnesses – and former companions – of the apartment's former inhabitants. Dive into the lives of those who lived within the apartment's four walls. Experience their dreams and the dangers that haunt them, live the hellos and goodbyes that defined their lives, witness their adventures, and uncover memories and mysteries.

