The Best Of Two Worlds Collide In Monopoly Scrabble

Like peanut butter and chocolate for board game lovers, Monopoly Scrabble mixes the two classic titles for a special holiday release.

Hasbro has revealed a new board game that mixes two of the all-time classics as we're getting Monopoly Scrabble for the holidays. The game takes the best elements of the creative crossword game and meshes them with the property management title into one cohesive system where you don't need dice to play, as the points you earn move you around the board. We have more info on the game for you below, as it is now available for purchase for $30 via Amazon and specialty game and book retailers.

Monopoly Scrabble

No dice are included in this ingenious mash-up of Monopoly and Scrabble. Instead, you move your token ahead by the number of points you scored in the word you just played. For example, on your turn, you play the word FUN in the Scrabble potion on the board. That is worth 6 points – but instead of keeping score – you move your Monopoly token ahead 6 points along the outside of the board on the Monopoly track! Very cool!

Title Deeds: Just like in the game of Monopoly, you'll have Title Deeds in Monopoly Scrabble. BUT – there's only 1 Title Deed for each Color Group!

Just like in the game of Monopoly, you'll have Title Deeds in Monopoly Scrabble. BUT – there's only 1 Title Deed for each Color Group! Play In Under One Hour: You really can complete a full game in under 1 hour! With 100 Scrabble tiles -just like in standard Scrabble- players build words on the Scrabble section in the middle of the board. The special spaces in the Scrabble portion of the board reward players with Title Deeds!

You really can complete a full game in under 1 hour! With 100 Scrabble tiles -just like in standard Scrabble- players build words on the Scrabble section in the middle of the board. The special spaces in the Scrabble portion of the board reward players with Title Deeds! Monopoly Scrabble Money: There are only two denominations in Monopoly Scrabble: $100 and $500 bills. That's all you'll need to become a winner at Monopoly Scrabble!

There are only two denominations in Monopoly Scrabble: $100 and $500 bills. That's all you'll need to become a winner at Monopoly Scrabble! Classic Monopoly Tokens: Do you want to be the Scottie Dog? Or the Race car? Or maybe you like to be the inconspicuous one in the Wheelbarrow? That's OK! All those tokens plus more are in Monopoly Scrabble!

