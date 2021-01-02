The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance Is Coming In Late March 2021

Nicalis, Inc. dropped some awesome news this week as we have a release date for The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance. Developer Edmund McMillen revealed this week, along with a trailer that you can check out below, that the game will be coming out on March 31st, 2021. McMillen even fielded questions about the game on Twitter after the reveal happened, letting fas know that this is going to be a massive expansion for the game with several new bosses, paths, bosses, a plethora of floors, more characters to meet, more story to explore, new items and more. This is basically the hardcore expansion we've been waiting for and it will be ours, just not for another 11 weeks.

Experience the modern classic, The Binding of Isaac, like you've never seen it before. It's a game too big to be called a sequel: Repentance takes Isaac to new heights of roguelike dungeon adventure, as the brave boy descends into the basement for his greatest challenge yet! Isaac's new quest takes him to unknown places he's never been, filled with horrible new enemies and bosses, weapon combos you've never synergized before and items he's never seen… unholy terrors from his wildest dreams and worst nightmares! The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance is so huge, so new and so feature-packed that it makes previous updates look like prequels. There are more features, improvements and new secrets, too many secrets, than most games would include in an official sequel! It's an immense amount of new content to explore, even if you're at 1,000,000%! The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance features hundreds of new features and quality-of-life improvements. It's the ultimate edition of the genre-defining roguelike, now with OVER 500 HOURS of new gameplay!