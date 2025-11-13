Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Blood of Dawnwalker Releases 25 Minutes of Gameplay

Check out an extended video for the game The Blood of Dawnwalker, as the team shows off 25 minutes worth of footage from the title

Article Summary The Blood of Dawnwalker reveals 25 minutes of gameplay in a new extended video showcase.

Play as Coen, a Dawnwalker torn between humanity by day and vampiric power by night.

The game is set in plague-ravaged 14th century Europe, in the shadowy city of Vale Sangora.

Fight vampires, monsters, and moral choices as you balance family, power, and your soul.

Developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco dropped a massive new video for their upcoming action RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker, as we get a much better look at the gameplay. The video, which you can see above, comes with over 25 minutes worth of content from the game, most of it with a guided tour from writer Ariana Siarkiewicz. They show off an early part of the game where you take on the role of Coen, a man turned into a Dawnwalker, where you are a human by day and then turn into a vampire at night, living in the city of Vale Sangora that has been taken over by secretive vampire lords. Enjoy the footage as the game is still aiming for a 2026 release.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

14th Century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It's a moment of weakness – and that's all they needed. In Vale Sangora, somewhere in a forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains, vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows, overthrow the feudal lords and claim what they've been denied for centuries: freedom, and ultimate power that comes with it. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same. A young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love? Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

