The Blood of Dawnwalker Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video from The Blood of Dawnwalker, as we get our first really good glimpse into the overall gameplay

Article Summary Watch 20 minutes of The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay in a detailed developer walkthrough video.

Explore action RPG mechanics, combat options, and the vampire experience in 14th century Europe.

Uncover the story of Vale Sangora, where vampires rise to power after the Black Death sweeps the land.

Choose between humanity or embracing vampiric powers as you fight for your family’s survival.

Developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco have released a new video this weekend for their upcoming action RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker. This latest video is over 20 minutes of gameplay from the title, as you're basically given a developer walkthrough of the game. They take you through a few different aspects of the story, the mechanics, the different options you'll have in combat, what it means to be a vampire in this world, and more. Enjoy the video here as the game is still set to be released sometime in 2026.

The Blood of Dawnwalker

14th Century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It's a moment of weakness – and that's all they needed. In Vale Sangora, somewhere in a forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains, vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows, overthrow the feudal lords and claim what they've been denied for centuries: freedom, and ultimate power that comes with it. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same. A young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love? Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

