The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication Has Been Announced

The horror sequel The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication has been announced, and will be released for PC and consoles later this year.

Indie game developer Softstar Entertainment and publishers PQube and Gamera Games have confirmed the horror sequel The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication is on the way. The game looks to recapture what the first one was like as you're getting a first-person horror adventure in which you play through the eyes of four different characters. Each of you will have to explore and solve puzzles while trying to solve a sinister conspiracy in the works. Oh, and did we mention you'll have to deal with ghosts? You can check out the latest trailer here and info below as we wait to see when it will be released for PC and consoles.

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication

Intent on resurrecting a decades-old campus ghost story, a daring group of film club students orchestrates the 'Carnival of Horror ' within the infamously haunted 'Da Ren' building. As they begin to film, the line between fiction and reality blurs, and inexplicable events begin to unfold….

Outwit and Evade Relentless Pursuers: Formidable ghosts lurk in the shadow-drenched halls of the university. Stifle every gasp, swallow every whimper as the labyrinthine halls amplify every sound. Confront or divert your stalker's attention as you desperately try and survive the night.

Formidable ghosts lurk in the shadow-drenched halls of the university. Stifle every gasp, swallow every whimper as the labyrinthine halls amplify every sound. Confront or divert your stalker's attention as you desperately try and survive the night. A Memorable Cast of Characters: Play as four distinct characters and encounter memorable personalities as you navigate through each of their perspectives.

Play as four distinct characters and encounter memorable personalities as you navigate through each of their perspectives. Explore the Harrowing Campus: Traverse winding corridors and navigate through a labyrinth of rooms as you strive to find your way out of an unrelenting nightmare. Scour the environment for vital clues and essential items that hold the key to unlocking the mysteries shrouding Wen Hua University.

Traverse winding corridors and navigate through a labyrinth of rooms as you strive to find your way out of an unrelenting nightmare. Scour the environment for vital clues and essential items that hold the key to unlocking the mysteries shrouding Wen Hua University. Mind-bending Puzzles: Solve Mind-Bending Puzzles and Unravel a Chilling Conspiracy: Gather cryptic clues, unearthing artefacts and items scattered throughout the campus bringing you deeper into the hidden conspiracies rooted within Wen Hua.

