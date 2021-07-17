The Caligula Effect 2 Get A Release Date & New Gameplay Trailer

NIS America has revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for The Caligula Effect 2, and with it comes a proper release date for the game. This time around you'll find yourself navigating the surreal reaches of Redo, where you'll need to find an advantage and gain an edge in combat. Which you'll do so with features such as the Imaginary Chain and Recapture Space, as you mount a resistance against the virtuadoll Regret and her deadly forces! All of which you can see in the awesome new trailer we have for you down below.Enjoy the trailer below as the game will officially be released on October 19th, 2021, for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

A virtuadoll named Regret has created the world of Redo in order to save people from their past regrets by unknowingly imprisoning them in a simulation. However, this "paradise" is shaken to the core when a virtual idol named χ breaks into Regret's virtual reality and restores a high school student's memories of the real world. In order to escape Redo, they re-establish the Go-Home Club, a resistance group that seeks to fight against Regret and her enforcers, the Obbligato Musicians. Welcome to Tatefushi Academy: Meet the fresh faces of the Go-Home Club, whose memories are awakened by the virtuadoll, χ. Recruit other students to aid you, challenge the virtuadoll, Regret, and her Obbligato Musicians, and escape the false world of Redo!

Breakout Battles: Utilize the Imaginary Chain to predict your enemies' moves and form the perfect strategy, and employ calculated techniques to gain a tactical advantage in combat.

Utilize the Imaginary Chain to predict your enemies' moves and form the perfect strategy, and employ calculated techniques to gain a tactical advantage in combat. An Unforgettable Paradise: Masterfully crafted story scenarios from Persona writer Tadashi Satomi and director Takuya Yamanaka unite with a pulse-pounding, vocaloid-inspired soundtrack, making the world of Redo a memorable visual and audio experience.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Caligula Effect 2 – Gameplay Trailer (Nintendo Switch, PS4) (https://youtu.be/vlG64qiMcQM)