The Caligula Effect 2 Will Be Coming Out This Fall For PS4 & Switch

NIS America revealed this week that The Caligula Effect 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch and the PS4 this Fall. Not a ton of info has come out about the sequel as the team has kept much of it to the chest. What little there is out there has been kept in Japan, which included this recent livestream going over character designs and even showing off some of the gameplay. What we do know is that this is going to be one interesting story that is a reality-warping adventure, straight from the mind of scenario-writer Tadashi Satomi and fully realized by director Takuya Yamanaka. We also now know that they will be selling a Special Edition of the game when it eventually comes out, which will include a physical copy of the game along with a Hardcover Art Book, the Regret and χ Vocal Collection 2-Disc Soundtrack, a Tatefushi Academy School Bag, the Regret and χ Vocal Collection Digital Download with three bonus Limited Edition-Exclusive Tracks, a Tatefushi Academy Student ID, and a Collector's Box. You can get the gist of the story below along with the latest trailer content to be released yesterday as we wait for a formal release date in the west.

A virtuadoll named Regret has created the world of Redo in order to save people from their past regrets by unknowingly imprisoning them in a simulation. However, this "paradise" is shaken to the core when a virtual idol named χ breaks into Regret's virtual reality and restores a high school student's memories of the real world. In order to escape Redo, they re-establish the Go-Home Club, a resistance group that seeks to fight against Regret and her enforcers, the Obbligato Musicians.

https://youtu.be/yLq3uE9Q7Uc Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『Caligula2』1stトレーラー (https://youtu.be/yLq3uE9Q7Uc)