The Call Of Duty League 2023 Championship Takes Place This June Those looking to check out the Call Of Duty League 2023 Championship will be able to do so in Las Vegas in June.

Activision Blizzard revealed new details to The Call Of Duty League 2023 Championship, which will be taking place this weekend in Las Vegas. Those looking to watch the event either in person or online will be able to do so from June 15th–18th, as the company brings the in-person tournament to the Thomas & Mack Center UNLV, which will be streamed live all weekend long via Twitch and YouTube. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, April 19th, as they are looking to pack the house as best they can for both the tourney and other activities you'll be able to participate in at the venue. We got more details from the organizers below.

2023 Call of Duty League Championship

Everything is on the line: the money, the glory, and the Championship trophy. With a season full of storylines, roster changes and epic battles, you can't afford to miss this bigger than life weekend with even larger prizing! The 2023 Champs presale starts Wednesday, Apr 19 at 10a.m. PT and it's the only time you'll get a $5 discount on tickets. To access the 2023 Champs presale just sign up for the League email newsletter and you'll get sent the presale ticketing link at 10a.m. PT on Apr 19. If you miss the presale, you can still get tickets at regular price when they go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10a.m. PT.

2023 Champs General Public Ticket Prices

CDL Playoffs – Individual Day Ticket – $25.00

CDL Playoffs – Three Day Pass (Thursday – Saturday) – $50.00

CDL Sunday Championship Ticket – $50.00

Creators and Unique Experiences On Site at Champs

As we get closer to Champs 2023, keep an eye out for announcements about which creators, partners, and teams will be on the ground at the Thomas & Mack Center UNLV for the 2023 Championship weekend with special activations, experiences, and offers.