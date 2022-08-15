The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 21: Kleavor V

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out a slew of Kleavor appearances.

Kleavor makes its first main series appearance in the Pokémon TCG with a rare, a holo, and a Pokémon-V. There is also a VSTAR and a Full Art, but those were not included in this set. Instead, they came out as SWSH Black Star Promos. For those eager for more Kleavor, though, the Rainbow Rare version of the VSTAR is in the set. Shin Nagasawa draws the Kleavor to the left, showcasing the Pokémon's ability to cut through stone with the ease of Captain America ripping a tree trunk. The card to the right by Anesaki Dynamic is my favorite due to its, funny enough, dynamic action shot. I'm actually not a big fan of the simplistic Kleavor V by 5ban Graphics, though, as it looks like a cut scene straight out of a Sega Dreamcast demo.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.