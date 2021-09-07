The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 15

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

As I wrote last time, Rainbow Rare cards use the same linework as Full Art cards, which we already covered, so we'll talk more about the value here. When I write about the value of Pokémon cards, this is not for investors. I write for collectors, from the perspective of a collector intent on completing sets. Hopefully, this information can help you complete your set of Sun & Moon: Burning Shadows.

Darkrai GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $20.78. It is the 8th most valuable card in the set. This is the second most valuable Rainbow Rare in Burning Shadows, with only Charizard beating it out. However, there is a huge gap between the two. Charizard GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $461.69 and is by far the biggest chase card of the set. Other cards that rank between these two are the Golden Secret Rare Energies of the set as well as two Full Art Trainers: Wicke and Acerola. There are few things more powerful than the Waifu Tax, but the Charizard Tax is one of them.

