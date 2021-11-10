The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 12

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

If you collected Pokémon cards as a kid toward the beginning of the initial hype around Base Set, Team Rocket, the Gym sets, and even the Neo era, you will remember the original version of this card. This card was, for a time, incredibly valuable — even more than Base Set Charizard. I remember seeing this as what I'd consider the first utterly unobtainable release from the Pokémon TCG. It was a promo card so it couldn't be pulled and with the state of the Internet at the time, information on where to get each and every Black Star Promo was hard to find.

Now, it's interesting how the Internet in 2021 can offer a clearer view of the past. Bulbapedia explains why the card was initially so expensive:

At the height of the Pokémon phenomenon, the original Japanese version was one of the most sought after cards in the world, after a rumor spread by Japanese and American dealers that it had a very limited print run and that within weeks of its initial release, it had sold out. The craze that followed saw the card sell for as much as $500 overseas. The initial demand declined after the rumor was proven false.

Wow. Years of collecting, and I had no idea! In any case, this legendary card more than deserves its spot in the Classic Collection.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.