New Cozy Repair Management Game Piece By Piece Arrives Next Month

There's a brand-new cozy repair management game on the way called Piece By Piece that will arrive on PC via Steam in mid-March

Inherit your grandfather’s workshop as a fox and repair treasured items for woodland animals.

Customize, paint, and decorate your shop while baking cookies and interacting with neighbors.

Try a free Steam Next Fest demo now ahead of the full Piece By Piece release next month.

Indie game developer Gamkat and publisher No More Robots have confirmed their latest game, Piece By Piece, will be released next month. The game has you playing as a fox who has taken over his grandfather's old repair shop, as you'll help out other animals by putting their cherished items back together. You can actually try a little bit of the game out right now, as it has a demo out for Steam Next Fest. And if you like it, you'll be able to play the full version in a few weeks when it's released on March 11, 2026.

Piece By Piece

It's time to open shop! Inherit your family's repair shop, and roll up your sleeves. Fix up the prized possessions of the forest folk, paint yourself a masterpiece to sell, and make your family shop all your own with decorations, furniture, and cookies! Take on your Grandpa's old shop and fix up your customer's treasured belongings. From bells to binoculars and toys to teapots, each forest friend will have something new for you to repair! Customize your shop with different colours and materials, grow plants and mix paint, spruce up the items that pass through the store, bake cookies for your neighbours, and listen to the latest gossip – are you ready to roll up your sleeves and open up shop?

Piece together antiques, heirlooms, and favourite mugs for your customers, each with its own puzzle!

Grow berries in your back garden to mix up into colourful paints, and paint up a storm

Customize your creations with a splash of colour, then sell them for a profit

Keep your shop in check by cleaning up the floor, keeping the fire lit and the cookie jar full

Make your shop your own by picking out furniture, rugs and more!

