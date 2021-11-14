The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 16

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Neo Revelations – Magikarp: This and the Shining Gyarados cards were the first to introduce the Shining Pokémon card style to the Pokémon TCG. This style of card would become the focus of multiple sets, among them the very next set Neo Destiny. Neo Destiny included some of the biggest chase cards in the history of the TCG, including Shining Charizard, which is among the most valuable and sought-after cards released. Shiny Pokémon remain a staple of the TCG today even though they are now released in a different style, which was introduced with the special set Hidden Fates. However, before that, Shining Legends featured more Shining Pokémon done in this original style as recently as the Sun & Moon era. This Magikarp is the O.G. though and more than deserves its spot in this subset. This has been noted as one of the most difficult cards if not the most difficult card to pull in the entire set. That fact, paired with the history of the original card, makes it quite a desirable reprint.

