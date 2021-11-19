The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 21

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

XY – Roaring Skies: M Rayquaza EX : Roaring Skies is an all-time great set. It has amazing chase cards, beautiful artwork on the common cards, and illustrations that connect cards to tell a narrative. I'm thrilled that the set got a place in the Classic Collection, but I thought we'd get the Shaymin, which was a highly collectible and playable card during the XY era. However, it does make sense that we'd get a Mega Evolution here, as that was a major part of the lore.

: Roaring Skies is an all-time great set. It has amazing chase cards, beautiful artwork on the common cards, and illustrations that connect cards to tell a narrative. I'm thrilled that the set got a place in the Classic Collection, but I thought we'd get the Shaymin, which was a highly collectible and playable card during the XY era. However, it does make sense that we'd get a Mega Evolution here, as that was a major part of the lore. Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising: EX: And here we are. This is the final card in the Classic Collection subset. This is not at all an old card as it came out in 2017, making it just four years old. Some collectors wondered why such a card, which is readily available at a low price, would even be considered for such an important spot in this small subset. The answer is that this time, it's not really about the collectors. This card is included because it was highly playable, and that's really it. We needed a GX to have a presence in here since they were a major feature, and I think there were a few options. We could've had a Shiny GX to show how these have been chase cards now in multiple sets, or maybe the Charizard from Burning Shadows. That said, I have no issue with the inclusion of this card. Players need love, too!

