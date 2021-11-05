The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 7

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

If the focus of Celebrations isn't clear yet, I think this piece should do it. We do get our fair share of Pikachu cards at the start of the set, but the focus on most of the standard holos is on Legendary Pokémon — mostly those who have been considered generational mascots. The Pokémon TCG features cards here showcasing:

Yveltal

Dialga

Solgaleo

Normally, I'd break down each card, but the truth is, this is where Celebrations lulls a bit. The artwork on the Yveltal and Dialga are very run-of-the-mill, and the flat, patternless holofoil does nothing to elevate these cards. While the Mew and the Groudon shine with that style due to well-crafted backgrounds, these cards end up working as filler. The Solgaleo, though, is a beautifully drawn card that adds yet another addition to the Lillie feature in this Pokémon TCG set. Lillie has a major presence in the set and shows up on most of the best standard holos, featured on cards with Lunala, Cosmog, and Cosmoem. Solgaleo rounds out Lillie's presence with the Sun & Moon-era Legendaries.

