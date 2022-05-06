The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 11: Banette GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with some the Shuppet line.

Shuppet: We get two Shuppet cards in Celestial Storm, with the first by TCG legendary artist Mitsuhiro Arita . Arita's Shuppet is curious and lightly confused as it drifts the street in this evocative card that shows that Arita can do cute just as well as he does badass. The second Shuppet in the set is from Eri Yamaki who illustrates a lighter, goofier Shuppet that sticks its tongue out over a colorful, sparkling background.

Yamaki also contributes this terrific Banette, a rare card in the set that shows this Pokémon on bed like a stuffed animal. It looks like it may be holding lipstick, curious to see what it'd look like on that zipper mouth that it has. Banette GX: Banette also gets a GX that, no surprises here, is from 5ban Graphics. Though the 3D art style isn't as impactful as Yamaki's hand-drawn illustration, I love the smoky purple and blue effect that adds a spooky vibe to the card.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.