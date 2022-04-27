The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 2: Shiftry GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with the Seedot line.

Seedot: We get two nice Seedots in this set with the first being a soft, storybook-style card illustrated by miki kudo which shows a Seedot sitting on top of a tree while another adorable Seedot peeks at it from a tree in the background and yet another hangs happily. Then, Misa Tsutsui contributes a Seedot that is halfway between realistic and airbrush style, which looks cool. The first, though, is my pick for being unique.

We get two nice Seedots in this set with the first being a soft, storybook-style card illustrated by which shows a Seedot sitting on top of a tree while another adorable Seedot peeks at it from a tree in the background and yet another hangs happily. Then, contributes a Seedot that is halfway between realistic and airbrush style, which looks cool. The first, though, is my pick for being unique. Nuzleaf: This card uses Ken Sugimori stock art, creating a strong Wizards of the Coast vibe.

This card uses stock art, creating a strong Wizards of the Coast vibe. Shiftry GX: The first GX in the numbered set goes to Shiftry, who looks creepy here as rendered by PLANETA Igarashi with glowing eyes that hint at the darkness within this fully evolved Pokémon. The background here, which shows a dense forest, is more detailed and realistic than many GXs, as the artist here chose not to blur the background in their depiction of Shiftry's action.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.