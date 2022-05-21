The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 26: Rainbow Rayquaza

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by checking out the Rainbow Rare GX of the set's mascot… Rayquaza.

Pokémon TCG eras tend to have one major Rayquaza-focused set. Black & White had Dragons Exalted. XY had one of my personal favorite sets, Roaring Skies. Sun & Moon had Celestial Storm, of course, and the current Sword & Shield era has Evolving Skies, which is in the conversation for me as a potential best-ever set. Rayquaza is one of the most popular Legendary Pokémon of all time, truly embodying both the majesty and terror of Dragon-types. While each set has a ton of Rainbow Rares and the excitement of pulling one of these really depends on your species preference, it cannot be understated how much of a chase card this is. While the Lisia Full Art is currently a few dollars more valuable, this is one of the very few Sun & Moon-era Rainbow Rare GXs that remains worth over $100 to this day.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with Secret Rares of this set.