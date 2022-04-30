The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 5: Mudkip Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey with the Mudkip line.

Mudkip: We get two very cute Mudkip cards here. It's pretty common in Celestial Storm to include two versions of the first evolutionary stage, which I like quite a bit. It's a fun quirk that helps set this expansion apart. Shigenari Negishi uses thick, bold linework to illustrate a cute, cartoony Mudkip while Misa Tsutui takes the opposite approach with a more realistic painterly touch. Both of these takes work for Mudkip, making this a visually diverse set.

We get two very cute Mudkip cards here. It's pretty common in Celestial Storm to include two versions of the first evolutionary stage, which I like quite a bit. It's a fun quirk that helps set this expansion apart. uses thick, bold linework to illustrate a cute, cartoony Mudkip while takes the opposite approach with a more realistic painterly touch. Both of these takes work for Mudkip, making this a visually diverse set. Marshstomp: We get another Ken Sugimori stock art here for Marshstomp. Sugimori is the head Pokémon artist and designer, so there was a time when most cards in sets would use his artwork. It defined much of the Wizards of the Coast era so while it is stock art rather than a new illustration, it also brings some nostalgic fun.

We get another stock art here for Marshstomp. Sugimori is the head Pokémon artist and designer, so there was a time when most cards in sets would use his artwork. It defined much of the Wizards of the Coast era so while it is stock art rather than a new illustration, it also brings some nostalgic fun. Swampert: The ultimate evolution of Mudkip here gets a rare card illustrated by SATOSHI KAKAI which depicts this uber-toad as a powerhouse. I dig it!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.