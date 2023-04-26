The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 33: Manaphy & Keldeo Our spotlight on the art-driven Pokémon TCG expansion Crown Zenith continues with a focus on the Mythical Pokémon of the Galarian Gallery.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Two Mythicals today!

The beautiful Manaphy Illustration Rare shows the Pokémon relaxing in a pool of water, as its motions send a circular series of waves outward from its body. Like the Mew Illustration Rare, which we will spotlight in an upcoming piece, this card showcases many other Pokémon both underwater and over, painting a gorgeous scene with stunning depth of field from artist Taira Akitsu. Akitsu may be best known for drawing Full Art Trainer cards, with notable examples being Korinna's Focus from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, Zinnia's Resolve from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and Adventurer's Discovery from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Keldeo's Illustration Rare looks like this Pokémon is dancing gleefully on a planet made up entirely of an aurora borealis, but it's actually water he is running on reflecting the gorgeous sky above. Artist KEIICHIRO ITO is responsible for the stunning artwork of this card. ITO debuted in the TCG with Sun & Moon – Unified Minds, where they contributed cards featuring Tauros and Magmortar. Most notably, KEIICHIRO ITO is the artist behind the biggest chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era: the $600+ Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.