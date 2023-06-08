Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Sword & Shield

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 76: Roxanne Illustration

Roxanne, Rustburo City Gym Leader and Rock-type scholar, appears on a Special Illustration Rare in Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Roxanne, the Rustburo City Gym Leader and Rock-type scholar, observes Fossils of ancient Pokémon in this Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter. This ties into both the game where she begs for a Fossil at Fossil Maniac's cave and the anime where she has written articles about Fossils. Roxanne is drawn here by Toshinao Aoki, who has contributed to the Pokémon TCG since the extremely early days of Neo Revelation. Aoki contributed major hits to the vintage era, including the Ampharos holo of Neo Revelation and many popular WOTC Black Star Promos, including the iconic Surfing Pikachu, Flying Pikachu, and movie promos, including Dragonite with the messenger bag and the Legendary birds. Aoki's contributions came to a halt after Platinum – Supreme Victors back in 2009, but he recently returned. His first card back after a thirteen-year hiatus was the Unown V Alternate Art in this month's Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Aoki's return has continued beyond Crown Zenith into the Scarlet & Violet era with cards featuring Slowpoke on an Illustration Rare, Hypno, Raichu on an Illustration Rare, Oranguru, and Magmar.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

