The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 77: Palkia VSTAR Gold

Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith featured Origin Forme Palkia on a Gold VSTAR with artwork by the modern legendary artist AKIRA EGAWA.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

This is another card from the connecting set of AKIRA EGAWA-illustrated Gold Secret Rares showcasing the ancient Legendaries of Sinnoh/Hisui. These cards include Arceus, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, and Giratina. This one is Origin Forme Palkia.

Origin Forme Palkia was a design that initially looked like a horse, and the top half of Palkia had been haphazardly mixed… and this doesn't not look like that, but in this illustration, AKIRA EGAWA manages to make that concept into a Lovecraftian horror. Using intense realism, he turns Origin Forme Palkia into a fearsome, ancient Legendary that fits into both the world of Pokémon as well as it would Hellraiser.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

