The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 17: Rainbow Rares

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, with the Full Art Trainers wrapped, we move to the Secret Rare section of the set.

Like most Sun & Moon era sets, much of the major hits in Dragon Majesty are Rainbow Rare Pokémon-GX. These cards use the same line art as their Full Art equivalents and add the standard Rainbow Rare coloring. You'll note, though, that Salamence GX and White Kyurem GX get Rainbow Rares but they do not have Full Arts in the set. That is because those Full Arts can be found as SM Black Star Promos associated with the set. Interestingly, Kingdra GX and Dragonite GX get promo cards as well for their Rainbow Rares which you can see above are not part of the numbered set. The use of many Dragon Majesty-associated major cards as Black Star Promos limited the number of big hits that could be found in booster packs but dramatically enriched the products from which they were guaranteed hits. Rainbow Rares as guaranteed promos is incredibly unusual and make this set special.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.