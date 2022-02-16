The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 1: Kicking Off

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's kick off our retrospect with early cards in the set.

We have no particular theme to today's cards, as the themes of Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light shows up more in its GXs than the standard cards.

Exeggcute : Kicking off the set with the first card is Yuka Morii , who is known as the clay sculptor and photographer of the Pokémon TCG. She has been gracing the hobby with her unique cards for many sets, and this Exeggcute of hers is particularly cute. She captures the various personalities of the different (Ex)eggs exceptionally well.

Alolan Marowak : Sun & Moon sets deliver a lot of Alolan Marowak goodness, but you'll hear no complaints from me. Alolan Marowak may be the best regional variant form ever, and this ghostly, storybook-style artwork is a solid depiction.

Heatran: This is a cool Heatran card, but the weird this about this one is that it looks like it should be a holo but it's just a rare. Even the background seems designed to let the holofoil shine on this one, which makes me wonder if it was initially meant to be holo. Either way, a simple but effective illustration.

