The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 20: Goomy Line

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Dragon-type cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, including a new Hisuian twist on a fan-favorite evolutionary line.

We begin with a standard, unassuming Goomy illustrated by Oswaldo KATO, who is quickly becoming a favorite artist of mine. The detail on the background alone, from the warm lighting to the fine lines of the grass poking through the barren ground should show why. Goomy evolves up to a new Hisuian variant with Hisuian Sliggoo, who is drawn by another fan-favorite artist, Kouki Saitou. Kouki uses a similar technique with a hyper-detailed background that works surprisingly well with Hisuian Sliggoo's more cartoony design. Finally, the evolutionary line ends with Hisuian Goodra, which gets a much more cartoon-inspired illustration from Akira Komayama, whose style looks straight out of the anime.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.