The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 25: Full Art Enamorous

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some more Full Art cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Today's previews kick off with Magnezone V Full Art, illustrated by N-DESIGN Inc. who is responsible for more and more artwork as the sets go on. This card gives XY vibes from its use of gold, nicely balancing the red and yellow background with the cool silver color palette of Magnezone's design. Artist PLANETA Mochizuki delivers a cute Rotom V Full Art with a background that looks like radar or perhaps Iron Man's HUD. This background reminds me of the awesome Genesect V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Finally, Enamorous gets its first Full Art from 5ban Graphics with a gorgeous paint splatter background that beautifully accentuates its color palette.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.