The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 9: Magnezone VSTAR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out another V and VSTAR pair from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The Magnezone V comes from N-DESIGN Inc., who has drastically increased their output for the Pokémon TCG recently, offering a variety of styles. This is a relatively standard Pokémon-V with 3D-style artwork, but the electrical effect running behind Magnezone elevates it. The use of electricity here makes it look like Magnezone is zigzagging toward us at high speeds. We advance into Magnezone VSTAR with artwork by PLANETA Mochizuki. The blue and green colors perfectly offsets the golden VSTAR energy here radiating off of Magnezone. The colors and rendering here are sharp, showing a great use of depth that creates the impression that Magnezone is reaching its magnets out of the confines of the card. These two make a solid addition to the set.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.