The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 16: Litwick Line

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, let's continue our trip through this electrifying set with the Litwick evolutionary line.

Litwick: I am a big fan of the usual and mixed media cards put out by the Pokémon TCG with Yuka Morii's clay art being a favorite of mine. However, while we don't see Asako Ito 's crochet Pokémon as frequently as Morii's clay, I am every bit as happy to see it. This Litwick is particularly cute, with the Pokémon's essence captured perfectly in crochet with the background scenery made up of felt-cut outs. I'd gladly chase an Alt Art done in this style.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder.