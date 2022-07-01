The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 17: Ultra Beasts

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with Ultra Beasts.

Nihilego: I'm a Nihilego fan, despite it pretty much just being a jellyfish. I love its backstory and its creepy fusion with Lusamine, and I also enjoyed raiding it during this past year's Pokémon GO Fest. Bring on the Ultra Beasts, is what I say! This card is illustrated by Megumi Mizutani , who creates a barren and otherworldly background that reminds me of the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Please don't give me Vecna nightmares, Nihilego.

Poipole: Probably the cutest of the Ultra Beasts, which I don't suppose is saying much, Poipole always reminded me of Sableye. Sableye, but fused with a spinning top. Hitoshi Ariga supplied art for this card which shows Poipole in a similarly creepy background which is offset beautifully by the glowing pink aura coming from its head and gamer-headset-esque blue glow which turns its face into a Jack-O-Lantern.

Naganadel: We wrap up this string of Psychic-type Ultra Beast cards with a Shin Nagasawa card showcasing the terrifying power of this Pokémon. Naganadel seems to be shattering the ground all around it with a single strike of its stinger. Eat your heart out, Beedrill.

