The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 18: Ground-Types

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move on to the Ground-types.

Today's installment of this series is special. Normally, I break these down by Pokémon. Today, I want to talk about special artists included in the TCG whose style is immediately recognizable.

Tomokazu Komiya supplies artwork for the Onix card, and even a passing glance at it reveals that this is no normal Pokémon illustration. Komiya's art is highly stylized and rendered in such a way that it can be compared to no other artist. From the use of scratchy coloring to the purposefully misshapen bodies, Komiya's artwork is both evocative and absurdist. It's also incredibly detailed. Just take a look at all those Diglett above Onix!

Then, Asako Ito's Phanpy and Yuka Morii's Pupitar are perfect examples of an artist using mixed media to create their own unique style. Ito crochets Pokémon and creates a felt background for them, while Morii sculpts them and then takes her creation out into the real world to photograph. Both, to me, are examples of how Pokémon card art is always worth a closer look and a deeper appreciation.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.