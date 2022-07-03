The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 19: Dark-types

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we move to the Dark-types.

Alolan Meowth: The Dark-types start with an Akira Komayama -illustrated Alolan Meowth that is chilling by the beach. It has a sly gaze on its face that makes me think the people who left personal belongings by their beach towels should double-check that everything is there.

Alolan Persian: I'll sometimes kick around Pokémon subreddits to check for any fun bits of news, and I'll see all sorts of opinions. Some uncommon, some that many share. One thing I see a lot is Alolan Persian hate. Why! I think Alolan Persian is a great take which is fun because of the derp factor. What, just because Kanto Persian is majestic means that we can't have a purple cat with a circle head? Get out of here, dude. I'm a fan of the species and this card, which is illustrated by the unmistakable Tomokazu Komiya .

Umbreon: Speaking of majestic, artist Ryota Murayama delivers a stunning Umbreon creeping through the forest. Its red eyes gleam here as it peeks out behind a tree. You can interpret this as creepy, but me? I'm imagining that Umbreon thinks it is way better at hide-and-seek than it actually is.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.