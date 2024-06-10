Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Shared Skies, Xurkitree

Pokémon GO Announces Raid Content for June 2023

Prepare to build teams to counter the June 2024 slate of Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids and Mega Raids using this list and these tips.

Article Summary June 2023 Pokémon GO Raids feature Legendaries, with Shiny chances.

Ice-types shine against most Tier Five Raid bosses in "Shared Skies."

Ho-Oh's double weakness to Rock-types makes them the top counter choice.

Mega Raids include Mega Gyarados, Alakazam, Charizard Y, and Tyranitar.

A brand new slate of raids has begun in Pokémon GO. Niantic has kicked off the new Season of Shared Skies with Legendaries making their returns to Tier Five Raids, some for the first time in quite a while. Here is the breakdown of raid content for the month of June 2024 so you can begin to prepare to build teams to counter these Pokémon.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in June 2024:

June 1 – June 10: Zapdos (can be Shiny)

Zapdos (can be Shiny) June 10 – June 19: Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny) June 19 – June 28: Yveltal (can be Shiny)

Yveltal (can be Shiny) June 28 – July 8: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny)

Ho-Oh (can be Shiny) Weekends in June: Shadow Raikou

Note that all of these are Flying-type Pokémon, except for Raikou in Shadow Raids. These seems to tie into the "Shared Skies" seasonal motif. This means that your teams of Raid counters can certainly have some overlap, as Ice-type Pokémon will be able to harm Zapdos, Incarnate Forme Landorus, and Yveltal. However, don't neglect the dual typing here. Zapdos is also an Electric-type, Incarnate Forme Landorus is also a Ground-type (which actually creates a hyper-useful double weakness to Ice-types), Yveltal is also a Dark-type, and Ho-Oh is also a Fire-type. In the case of Ho-Oh, you're better off using Rock-types because its dual Fire/Flying-type creates a double weakness to Rock-types that will make those moves a stronger choice than Ice-types for Ho-Oh raids.

The Raid-themed events for the month of June 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 5: Zapdos (can be Shiny)

Zapdos (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 12: Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 19: Yveltal (can be Shiny)

Yveltal (can be Shiny) Wednesday, June 26: Yveltal (can be Shiny)

Yveltal (can be Shiny) Saturday, June 29, 2024: Elite Raid: Mega Rayquaza at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Ice-types will also be best for Mega Rayquaza!

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2024:

June 1 – June 10: Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny) June 10 – June 19: Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny) June 19 – June 28: Mega Charizard Y (can be Shiny)

Mega Charizard Y (can be Shiny) June 28 – July 8: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny)

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!