Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ghost & Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in June 2024.

Gengar VMAX tops the Fusion Strike card values at $392.95.

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art card's value increased by $101.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $392.95 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $317.32 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $101.79 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $48.86 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $44.71 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $38.80 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $25.91 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $19.94 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $8.90 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $7.47

Like many cards in the Sword & Shield era this year, Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare saw a big jump that is now slowly receding. Slowly is the keyword. This card increased in value by $200 but lost $50 this month. There's no telling if it will continue to drop, but the opposite happened to Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, which shot up a whopping $101 in value since we last checked in in May.

