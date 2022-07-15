The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 31: Fire & Water Full Arts

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue with the Full Arts of the set.

Last time, we talked about how the Sun & Moon era left behind the Full Art style of the XY era. The XY era was consistent in that it used golden line art for the Pokémon, but the backgrounds were different on each and every card, allowing the artist to theme the card to the look and vibe of the species. Sun & Moon base set debuted this new style that used a single color for every typing. Last time, we saw the green of the Grass-types.

Now, we see how the Fire-types have a ruby red background and the Water-types use a clear blue. While I prefer the older style, this look work very well with these three cards featuring Magcarco, the Ultra Beast Blacephalon, and Suicune. This era uses blue lineart for all card types except Ultra Beasts which use red line art. The blue works well to make Magcargo pop, when it would otherwise be somewhat lost within the redness of the card.

