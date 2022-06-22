The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 9: Suicune

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with the Legendary Suicune.

Ah, it looks as if not all Johto Beasts are treated equally! Unlike Entei who does not receive the Ultra Rare treatment in Lost Thunder, Suicune gets to shine on both a standard card and a GX. First, the regular Suicune is illustrated by Anesaki Dynamic who depicts the Legendary Pokémon creeping around an icy landscape. It looks as if Suicune may have cracked a hole in the thick layer of ice to drink the chilled water below. It is no surprise that 5ban Studios handles the Suicune GX, which is one of the bigger offenders when it comes to this art studio overusing a computer-generated style. I'm a big fan of Suicune so I wish I could love this card, but the Water-type Beast of Johto ends up looking like a Sega Dreamcast character here. Thankfully, the Suicune GX Full Art that we get later in the set better captures the majesty of this underrated species.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.