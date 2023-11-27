Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Clefable, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 11: Clefable Ex

Baby Pokémon return in the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG with Cleffa getting a card in Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

Article Summary Explore Scarlet & Violet era's new features like silver card borders, holo-rares, and the ex mechanic.

Obsidian Flames brings Tera Pokémon with differing Tera types, and a sought-after Charizard ex.

Artist kurumitsu showcases Baby Pokémon's return, starting with a vibrant Cleffa card.

Learn about the Clefairy line's evolution in cards by Yuka Morii and Satoshi Shirai's Clefable ex.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Psychic-types.

The Clefairy line begins with the return of Cleffa to the TCG in this vibrant card by kurumitsu. Baby Pokémon have truly emerged back into the hobby with this generation, and it's so great to see.

The line continues with iconic clay artist Yuka Morii delivering a cute, cheerful Clefable. Morii has been with the Pokémon TCG since the vintage days when Wizards of the Coast was running the ship.

The Clefairy line, of course, culminates in Clefable. Artist Satoshi Shirai takes on this bright and vibrant ex, where glowing stars radiate off of this heavy-hitting Fairy. Shirai has been with the Pokémon TCG since the days of Black & White – Boundaries Crossed with a focus on Ultra Rares. Standout Shirai cards include Steelix V from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and Scizor V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!