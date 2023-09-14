Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Wattrel

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 19: Wattrel Line

Artists Shibuzoh., sowsow, and Pani Kobayashi illustrate new species Wattrel & Kilowattrel in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Electric-type cards from the expansion.

More Wattrel cards come to the Pokémon TCG! Let's get to know this new Paldean species:

When its wings catch the wind, the bones within produce electricity. This Pokémon dives into the ocean, catching prey by electrocuting them. These Pokémon make their nests on coastal cliffs. The nests have a strange, crackling texture, and they're a popular delicacy.

And Kilowattrel:

Kilowattrel inflates its throat sac to amplify its electricity. By riding the wind, this Pokémon can fly over 430 miles in a day. It uses its throat sac to store electricity generated by its wings. There's hardly any oil in its feathers, so it is a poor swimmer.

The Wattrel to the left is illustrated by Shibuzoh., while the one in the center comes from artist sowsow. The Kilowattrel card all the way to the right is credited to Pani Kobayashi.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

