The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 21: Mewtwo V Alt Art

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with one of the most sought-after cards in this special Pokémon GO expansion.

This Mewtwo V Alternate Art by N-DESIGN Inc. continues this set's trend of paying homage to specific aspects of the game. This time, the card harkens back to the first trailer for Legendary Raids. The trailer depicted Mewtwo descending upon New York City as a group of trainers gathered to battle the Legendary Pokémon. This memorable moment is captured with fearsome beauty on this card, which is the second-most valuable card of the set. Currently, the Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare outranks it, but I could personally see this card going on to become more valuable in the longterm due to the fandom's preference of Alt Arts over Rainbow Rares.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.