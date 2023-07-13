Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Maschiff, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 32: Maschiff Line

The new Paldean species Maschiff and its evolution Mabossiff got their first-ever Pokémon TCG appearances in Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the new Paldean species, Maschiff, and its evolution Mabosstiff.

Maschiff, the base form, is a Dark-type Pokémon. It gets two cards, with the one on the left drawn by kantaro and the crazier one in the middle drawn by KEIICHIRO ITO. It evolves into Mabosstiff, who retains the Dark-typing and is drawn in its TCG debut by KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA. Let's learn about these new species through their Dex entries. First, Maschiff:

It always scowls in an attempt to make opponents take it seriously, but even crying children will burst into laughter when they see Maschiff's face. Its well-developed jaw and fangs are strong enough to crunch through boulders, and its thick fat makes for an excellent defense.

Now, Mabosstiff:

This Pokémon can store energy in its large dewlap. Mabosstiff unleashes this energy all at once to blow away enemies. Mabosstiff loves playing with children. Though usually gentle, it takes on an intimidating look when protecting its family.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

