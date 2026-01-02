Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in December 2025.

Ancient and Future-themed cards remain highly sought after, fueling ongoing collector interest

Groudon Illustration Rare tops the set at $70, with other Special Illustration Rares close behind

Prices dipped slightly overall but Minun and Plusle cards show modest growth in collector value

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become increasingly difficult to obtain, it appears that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $70.76 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $41.05 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $34.99 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $26.84 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $26.42 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $26.12 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $24.66 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $24.63 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $24.33 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $20.79 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $15.76 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $14.01 Mantyke Illustration Rare 209/182: $13.82 Magby Illustration Rare 186/182: $13.77 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $13.42

There were no major crashes this month. Instead, overall, the cards of Paradox Rift are all dropped a little bit. There were very few ascensions in value, with the Minun and Plusle cards experiencing slight value increases. While we haven't seen evidence of a big upswing with these two, I'd keep an eye on them if you're aiming to pick them up at some point. While I doubt they're in danger of, say, doubling in price, I think we're more likely to see an increase than a drop.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

