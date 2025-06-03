Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Jangmo-o, pokemon

Jangmo-o Community Day Comes to Pokémon GO

As expected, Jangmo-o Community Day has been announced for June 2025 in Pokémon GO. The special move and bonuses have been revealed.

Article Summary Jangmo-o Community Day arrives in Pokémon GO on June 21, 2025, with boosted Shiny odds and event bonuses.

Kommo-o can learn the exclusive move Clanging Scales by evolving Hakamo-o during or after the event.

Take part in Special and Timed Research for extra Jangmo-o encounters, unique backgrounds, and rare rewards.

Enjoy triple XP, double Candy, bonus Candy XL, extended Lures and Incense, and reduced Stardust trading costs.

Another June, another pseudo-Legendary Community Day in Pokémon GO. Jangmo-o Community Day will make this sought-after Shiny widely available. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Jangmo-o Community Day, the newly announced June 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Jangmo-o with boosted Shiny odds

: Jangmo-o with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Evolve Hakamo-o (Jangmo-o's Evolution) between the beginning of the event and June 28, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Kommo-o that knows the Charged Attack Clanging Scales: Trainer Battles: 120 power and decreases Defense by one stage Gyms and raids: 120 power

: Evolve Hakamo-o (Jangmo-o's Evolution) between the beginning of the event and June 28, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Kommo-o that knows the Charged Attack Clanging Scales: Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Jangmo-o Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following. 3 encounters with Jangmo-o that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds Additional encounters with Jangmo-o 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL And even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story.

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research : A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Keep Community Day going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during June Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Jangmo-o that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Jangmo-o when you complete these research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers, you can evolve Hakamo-o (Jangmo-o's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Kommo-o that knows the Charged Attack Clanging Scales! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

: A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Event bonuses : 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot Photobombs One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. PokéStop Showcases featuring Jangmo-o Field Research: June Community Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Jangmo-o to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Jangmo-o, and more! If you GO out and explore with your community, you may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Jangmo-o that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds—if you're lucky!

:

