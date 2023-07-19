Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Squawkabilly

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 38: Squawkabilly

Squawkabilly, who will surely be a regional nightmare in Pokémon GO when released, gets its first Pokémon TCG card in Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at yet another new Generation Nine species.

The new species in today's Scarlet & Violet art spotlight is Squawkabilly, a Normal/Flying-type Pokémon introduced along with the region of Paldea. Squawkabilly can be found in four different appearances: Green Plumage, Blue Plumage, Yellow Plumage, and White Plumage. The card here features Squawkabilly with Green Plumage with artwork by Oswaldo KATO. Let's take a look at this species Dex entries to get to know it better:

These Pokémon prefer to live in cities. They form flocks based on the color of their feathers, and they fight over territory.

Green-feathered flocks hold the most sway. When they're out searching for food in the mornings and evenings, it gets very noisy.

Note that each color variety of Squawkabilly gets its own Dex entry. Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

