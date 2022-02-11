The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 12: Shining Arceus

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's look at the final installment of the set's Shining Cards.

Arceus is considered to be the deity of the Pokémon universe, so it makes sense that its Shiny form would be a gleaming gold. This Shining Arceus card accentuates that golden color palette nicely by using a background of sparkling royal purple. Arceus is quite a popular species and now appears in the title of the newly released open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Even though Arceus is an iconic species, it is not as highly sought-after as the Shining Mew and the Shining Rayquaza, which are the main two hits of this card type. Outside of SM Black Star Promos which also featuring Shining Celebi and Shining Ho-Oh as promotional cards around the time of Shining Legends' release date, this is the last time that we've seen new Shining cards in the TCG outside of reprints. We do have news, though, that a new card style much like this is coming soon. Sparkling Pokémon will be revealed later this month, first appearing in Pokémon TCG's next Japanese set, Battle Legion. Sparkling Pokémon will have textured foil on the actual Pokémon like Shining cards, but they differ in that they will use a reverse holo pattern of foil on the actual text area of the card as well.

