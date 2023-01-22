The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 49: Gold Trainers Our spotlight on the main set of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest concludes with the Secret Rare Gold Trainers & Energies.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we conclude the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

After the Gold Pokémon, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest has four Gold Cards, including two Gold Trainer Items, one Gold Trainer Stadium, and one Gold Energy. These consist of:

Energy Switch, illustrated by Toyste Beach.

Gapejaw Bog, illustrated by Oswaldo KATO , who is also a major contributor to actual Pokémon illustrations. Notable KATO cards recently include the Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Golurk V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Origin Forme Palkia V Alt Art and Shadow Rider Calyrex V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and the Charizard V Special Illustration Rare from the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection.

Leafy Camo Poncho, illustrated by Studio Bora, Inc.

V Guard Energy which does not have an illustrator credit.

